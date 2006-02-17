Civil society should make itself heard by G8 - rights activist

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - The head of a Russian presidential council for civil society and human rights said Friday that non-governmental organizations should bring their needs and concerns to the attention of G8 leaders.

Ella Pamfilova said NGO activists, politicians and businesspeople would hold a series of panel discussions and conferences in the next few months to identify the priorities of civil society for inclusion in the agenda of the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July.

Speaking at a Moscow seminar organized by the Russian Association of Managers and the British Embassy, Pamfilova said, "It is necessary for our great G8 leaders not to lose touch with reality and the public sentiment, and for them to take into account [civil society's] interests and needs, at least to some extent."

The upcoming G8 summit will be hosted by Russia, which currently holds the group's rotating presidency.