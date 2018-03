MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Ian Pearson, the British minister for trade and foreign affairs, is to arrive in Russia for a visit on February 19-22, the country's embassy in Moscow said Friday.

An embassy official said that during trips to Moscow and St. Petersburg, Pearson would meet with his Russian colleagues and businessmen to discuss bilateral trade and investment opportunities, and energy cooperation.

Pearson will also meet with representatives of non-governmental organizations on human rights, the official said.