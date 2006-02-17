Chechnya bans poultry import from Daghestan in fear of bird flu

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian republic of Chechnya has banned poultry imports from Daghestan, also a Russian republic, in fear of spreading the bird flu, the republic's chief veterinary inspector said Friday.

"This decision was made because the H5N1 bird flu strain had been discovered in dead fowl on Daghestan's territory during a test in Moscow's central veterinary laboratory," Magomed Musayev said.

Musayev said quarantine check points had been set up on the border with Daghestan to screen poultry meat and live fowl and administration heads had been instructed to open vet examination labs in marketplaces.

He also said the Chechen president would personally address the issue.