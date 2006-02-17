Bird flu hits two farms in southern Russia

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Bird flu outbreaks have been reported at two poultry farms in Daghestan, a republic in southern Russia, the country's welfare watchdog said Friday.

The Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said, "From January 15 to February 1, 350,000 bird deaths were registered at the Eldama poultry farm of the Karabudakhkent District. The Makhachkalinskaya farm in the village of Shamkhal reported 76,000 bird deaths and 120,000 culled February 6-8," the service said.

The service said that lab analyses of blood samples had revealed the dangerous H5N1 virus.

The Makhachkalinskaya farm has been quarantined, and its staff is undergoing medical examinations.

The regional department of the service has taken steps to tighten control over poultry farms and products.