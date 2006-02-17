Register
15:04 GMT +3
17 February 2006
    Russia

    Crime up 25% in 2005 - Russian interior minister

    Russia
    (adds details)

    MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - The official crime rate in Russia shot up 25% in 2005 year-on-year, the interior minister said Friday.

    In a report to President Vladimir Putin, Rashid Nurgaliyev said 450 terrorist attacks had been preempted in Russia in 2005, including 209 in Chechnya.

    He also said 9% of the crimes were committed by or involved minors.

    "The Interior Ministry is working hard to prevent juvenile crime," he said.

    In 2005, crimes against the government increased by 13% year-on-year to more than 34,000, Nurgaliyev said.

    "Last year, some 34,500 crimes against state power and state service interests were identified, which is 13% more than in 2004," the minister said. "More than 400 big criminal groups with a total manpower of more than 10,000 crime bosses" had been put on a police record list, he said.

    Nurgaliyev said 438,000 economic crimes, or 9% more than in 2004, had been revealed in 2005.

    Putin criticized law enforcement officers for their indifference and arbitrariness.

    "An objective assessment has shown that the police are in one of the last places in the confidence rating among other law enforcement agencies [and] state and public institutions," he said at an Interior Ministry board session.

    "It is evident that this situation is directly linked to the low level of professionalism of some policemen and some flaws in the work of the HR department," Putin said.

    Putin said he wanted the Interior Ministry to arrange closer cooperation with their foreign counterparts in the fight against terrorism during Russia's presidency in the G8.

    He demanded that the ministry and security services work to prevent terrorist attacks, stressing that they should "purposefully reveal and eliminate underground terrorist organizations [and] strip them of [their] infrastructure, connections and sources of financing."

    Putin said the establishment of a national antiterrorist committee should improve planning in countering terror.

    The president was also careful to note that the crime situation in the country was complicated.

    "About one million serious and especially serious crimes were registered last year," Putin said.

    He admitted that many crimes were still being covered up and said he wanted this practice stopped.

    Putin said law enforcement officers had underestimated the danger posed by crimes based on xenophobia and nationalism.

    Putin instructed the Interior Ministry to rid law enforcement agencies of corruption, including officials who accept bribes. He said the ministry should protect entrepreneurs from criminals, but warned against being involved in corporate conflicts.

