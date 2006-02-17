Hacker sentenced for sabotaging port data in Far East

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - A computer programmer from the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East has been sentenced to one year in prison for paralyzing a port's operations, a regional legal official said Friday.

Anastasiya Sachenko, the chief aide to the Kamchatka Region prosecutor, said that Igor Shagalov, from the Pacific port of Petopavlovsk-Kamchatka, had been the top computer engineer at a local trading company. After being fired, he destroyed confidential commercial information at the port where he had worked.

The programmer accessed the port's database from his home computer and deleted all of the company's accounting and finance data and its information on ships, commercial partners of the port, and staff.

The company was temporarily unable to receive or send freight, and port operations were paralyzed for two days, Sachenko said.

The court also ordered Shagalov to pay 150,000 rubles ($5,320) in compensation to the company.

There have been several prominent computer hacking incidents recently in Russia. At the end of 2005, a gang was caught reprogramming gaming machines in Moscow, which enabled them to steal an average of $25,000 from every round.

In another incident, less than two months after Russia's first 24-hour English-language news channel Russia Today began broadcasting, the channel was temporarily forced off the air after hackers tried to break into its computer network, raising suspicions of a virus.

During the last two years in Russia, databases containing the information of MTS cell phone users, pension fund beneficiaries and Central Bank transactions have been hacked and sold on the black market.