Russian lawmaker gets life for ordering killings

ST. PETERSBURG, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - A court in the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg sentenced a former local lawmaker to life in prison on Friday for his role in a criminal gang that ordered and carried out several high-profile contract murders.

The St. Petersburg City Court handed down life sentences to Yury Shutov, 53, who was previously a member of the city's legislative assembly, and four accomplices.

Two of the gang members, Airat Gimranov and Alexander Lagutkin were also stripped of the military decorations they had been given for service in military campaigns in Afghanistan and Chechnya, respectively.

The remaining members of the 12-man gang were convicted of kidnapping, robbery, illegal weapon possession, and other crimes. They were sentenced from seven to eighteen years in prison.