Russian lower house ratifies UN corruption convention

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's lower house of parliament ratified Friday the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was signed by Russia in December 2003. The motion was supported by 441 members of the State Duma, well above the necessary 226 majority.

The convention, adopted by the UN General Assembly in October 2003, stipulates punishment for bribery, embezzlement, money laundering, and abuse of office, and also sets out model preventive policies, such as the establishment of anti-corruption bodies and enhanced transparency in the financing of election campaigns and political parties.