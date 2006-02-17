Russia, Vietnam to set up working party on joint venture

VUNG TAU (Vietnam), February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and Vietnam have decided to set up a working party to study a highly successful joint oil and gas venture, the Russian prime minister said Friday.

Speaking after a visit to Vietsovpetro in southern Vietnam, Mikhail Fradkov said, "We want to make sure that we will be able to resolve technological difficulties."

The premier added that experts should work alongside government officials on the issue.

Fradkov also said the two countries were considering increasing oil and gas production based on prospected reserves data. He added, however, that Vietnam advocated oil production limits.

On Friday, Fradkov, who is currently rounding off his two-day visit to the Asian country, met with Vietsovpetro managers and personnel, which is based in the port of Vung Tao.

Vietsovpetro was established in 1981 and launched crude production on Vietnam's southern shelf in 1986, and has since proved to be one of the largest and most effective joint ventures in Vietnam. It accounts for about 65% of oil production in Vietnam.

In 2006-2010, Vietsovpetro plans to produce 37-40 million metric tons of crude and 6.5 billion cubic meters of associated gas.

Hailing the company's potential Thursday, Fradkov said that Vietsovpetro might continue operation after 2010, when the contract regulating its activities expires, and might develop deposits in Russia and other countries.