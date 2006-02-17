Russian PM to visit joint venture in Vietnam

HANOI, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's prime minister will visit a Russian-Vietnamese joint oil and gas venture Friday as part of his official visit to the Asian country, the government said Friday.

Mikhail Fradkov, whose visit to Vietsovpetro based near the southern port of Vung Tau will round off his two-day visit to Vietnam, called the company Thursday the "flagship" of bilateral cooperation.

Vietsovpetro was established in 1981 and launched crude production on Vietnam's southern shelf in 1986, and has since proved to be one of the largest and most effective joint ventures in Vietnam. It accounts for about 65% of oil production in Vietnam.

In 2006-2010, Vietsovpetro plans to produce 37-40 million metric tons of crude and 6.5 billion cubic meters of associated gas.

Hailing the company's potential Thursday, Fradkov said that Vietsovpetro might work in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the loose association of countries that replaced the Soviet Union, developing deposits there.

Russian Industry and Energy Minister Viktor Khristenko also said Thursday the enterprise was likely to continue operation after 2010, when the contract governing its activities expires, and added that the issue would be discussed by a special commission.