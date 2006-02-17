Russian MPs to condemn Georgian parliament resolution - speaker

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's lower chamber of parliament will debate Friday a draft document condemning a recent resolution of the Georgian parliament on the role of Russia's peacekeepers in the zone of a conflict with South Ossetia, a self-proclaimed republic in Georgia.

"The statement of the Georgian parliament does not contribute to the peaceful resolution of the situation, but could damage the situation in the region," said Boris Gryzlov, the speaker of the State Duma.

Gryzlov said Russian parliamentarians should denounce the resolution and adopt a clear position on the situation. He said if Georgia's scenario for the region were pursued it would lead to a repetition of the bloody conflict that broke out when South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"It will be impossible to maintain the peace process," Gryzlov said.

The incumbent authorities in Tbilisi have consistently demanded that the self-proclaimed republics return to the fold of the central authorities, calls that have been resisted by the breakaway territories.

On Wednesday, the Georgian parliament adopted a resolution recommending that the government review the current trilateral peacekeeping format in the South Ossetian conflict zone, laid down in a 1992 agreement, and replace Russian peacekeepers with an international contingent. Georgian and Ossetian troops are also part of the force.

The resolution called for the government to review the Sochi agreements of June 24, 1992 and to begin steps to replace the current peacekeeping contingent with an international force.

After arriving for talks in Moscow Thursday, Georgy Khaindrava, Georgia's state minister for separatist conflicts, said he international peacekeepers could help alleviate tensions in the region.

"The internationalization of the regulation process could establish peace in this part of Georgia," he said.

The Georgian parliamentary resolution has further strained relations between Russia and Georgia, whose government has sought membership in NATO and the European Union since it came to power in 2004 following peaceful protests in the South Caucasus republic led to the fall of the previous authorities.

A new controversy between Georgia and Russia erupted after the arrest of three Russian peacekeepers February 8 in Georgia for allegedly entering the republic through a tunnel that connects North and South Ossetia without visas. The peacekeepers had arrived to investigate a road accident on February 1 involving a convoy of peacekeepers and a car owned by a Georgian driver. After the accident, hundreds of armed Georgian policemen and soldiers arrived on the scene and confiscated the Russian truck until compensation had been paid.

Russian troops are stationed in the zone of the conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia, which erupted in the early 1990s, as part of the Joint Collective Peacekeeping Forces.