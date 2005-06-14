Russia and Italy converge on Afghanistan and Iraq

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and Italy unambiguously share an understanding of the need to stabilize Afghanistan and Iraq, Army General Yuri Baluevski, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said after talks with his Italian analog Admiral Gianpaolo di Paola.

In turn, Gianpaolo di Paola said that they had exchanged opinions on creating stability in Afghanistan and Iraq, found proximity of the positions of the two sides. International terrorism is a challenge to all the countries and military strength does a share in combating it, the Italian admiral said.

Gianpaolo di Paola also said that in discussion at the talks were joint activities in the world ocean and the problem of military learning. He promised to ensure the arrival of Italian servicemen for training in Russia.

He also invited Baluevski to visit Italy.

"Russian army men have already undergone a course of training in Italy. I invite my colleague Baluevski to Italy to continue our talks," Gianpaolo di Paola said.