Forgiving African debts, Russia wins in terms of international image

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - A decision to write off debts to African countries will certainly improve Russia's international image, chairman Mikhail Margelov of the Federation Council's (upper chamber of parliament) international committee is sure.

"By forgiving hopeless debts, Russia politically wins in soft power, in international image, which costs very much indeed," Margelov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday. He was commenting on a series of agreements recently reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Margelov recalled that Putin had voiced Russia's readiness to join the G8 initiative and write off debts to impoverished African countries. According to some information, they come up to $2 billion dollars.