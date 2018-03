ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The release of EBRD ruble bonds may be regarded as step towards full convertibility of the Russian currency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is Russia's old partner involved in a new project, the release of ruble bonds to the sum of 5 billion rubles ($175 million), Putin said at the foundation ceremony of the Toyota car factory near St. Petersburg.