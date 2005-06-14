ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Vladimir Putin hopes "gas problems" with Ukraine will be resolved.

During his meeting with the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Vladimir Litvin, the Russian president said: "Gazprom's representatives have come back from Ukraine. There are 7.7 billion cu m of natural gas on paper but none in hand. Based on European prices, the amount of gas is to the tune of $160 per 1,000 cu m. This is more than $1.3 billion. Naturally, we will not demand the debt should be paid as early as tomorrow, but experts should solve the problem. Sure, the matter should not cloud our bilateral relations."

During the talks with the leaders of the Neftegaz Ukrainy national joint stock company, Gazprom's delegation was given assurances that the 7.9 billion cu m of Russian natural gas was in the Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. According to the Novosti-Ukraine news agency, Gazprom's Deputy Board Chairman Alexander Ryazanov reported this during a Tuesday news conference in Kiev.

"The recent developments with the ever-present problem Gazprom has experienced in Ukraine are a cause for concern. Over the past years, we have dealt with the problems we both faced. There have been about a $1 billion worth of debts restructured, with a Russian bank assuming the risks. Here comes another problem "weighing" another $1 billion and more. I hope that the Ukrainian government and parliament will do their best to resolve the problem," the president said during his meeting with Litvin.

According to Putin, a lot has been done to rid Ukraine of "the image of an unreliable partner". "It would be very unpleasant to start it all over again," Putin said.

Vladimir Litvin responded by stressing that "realism dominates the relations between the two countries." "This is very important," he said.

Putin said that he was satisfied with the level the political dialog between Russia and Ukraine had reached over the recent months.

At the same time, he expressed concern about a slowdown of the trade and economic growth rate in relation between the two countries.

"However, we are being put on our guard by the trade and economic relations slowing down lately. In particular, while the growth rate equaled 40% from January to April 2004, it is 25% now. This is not bad either, but the growth rate is dropping," the president emphasized.

According to Putin, Moscow sees that the Ukrainian president and government are establishing relations with the Russian business. "I hope that the environment being created for the Russian business will benefit Russia and Ukraine," Putin said.