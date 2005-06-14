Russia's Interior Ministry for cooperation with FBI

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's Interior Ministry pointed out to the importance of cooperation with the FBI, deputy minister Andrei Novikov told journalists after a meeting with Charles Cunningham, chief of the Transnational Criminal Enterprise Section at the FBI.

"Such meetings allow us to combat the drug trade, illegal arms trafficking, money laundering, corruption, slave trade and illegal migration in conditions of internationalization of crime," Novikov said after the 2nd joint Russian-American working group had met in session.

According to him, this is far from the full list of problems the two agencies are discussing. Novikov said that the session would discuss 11 joint operations, as well as the spread of pornographic materials, especially those featuring minors, in the Internet.

He said that such crimes are usually committed by organized groups with interregional and international ties. He cited the example of a criminal group in Nizhny Novgorod (in the Volga region of Russia), which was registered as a photo and video studio but produced porno.

"They sent their materials to Moscow where they were placed on paid porno sites or sent to subscribers via e-mail," Novikov said.

According to the ministry's information, the group's leader was a 23-year-old man from Moscow who organized the production and marketing of porno materials, including to clients abroad, in particular the U.S., Novikov said.

The Russian Interior Ministry is cooperating with the FBI and has similar joint working groups with the law enforcers of Germany and Israel. "We keep adding [new partners] to the list," Novikov said.