Russian factory to produce U.S. plane

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - A Russian aircraft factory may make airplanes designed by Bill Gates after the computer entrepreneur's former colleague Roel Pieper, now Chairman of the European Technology and Investment Research Center (ETIRC), proposed making Eclipse 500 six-seated twin-turbofans at the Central Russian Ulyanovsk-based factory Aviastar, writes the Izvestia daily.

The $1.3-million aircraft that made its maiden flight this April is already well-known across the United States for its performance - the 500-km (311 miles) to 1,000-km (622 miles) haul at a maximum speed of 700 kmph (435 mph) costs little more than a regular flight - as well as for billionaire Gates's role in Eclipse Aviation, the producer, where the Microsoft head is the second-largest shareholder.

Until now, the Eclipse has been produced in the United States only, but Pieper says Russia is attractive as a production pad because its aircraft industry has underdeveloped potential.

Aviastar, formerly the producer of the huge Tupolev airliner, has long plunged into crisis and currently works at 20% of its full capacity. The management welcomed the American offer, under which re-equipment and retraining will come at the investor's expense.

"Underutilization losses amount to billions of rubles each month," the plant's General Director Viktor Mikhailov said. "We can upgrade equipment within six months."

Eclipse CEO and ETIRC representative Daniil Kazhdan said he is expecting at least an $80-million investment.

"We have already received orders for 100 Eclipses by leading businessmen and received payment in advance."

The parties have signed cooperation protocol and scheduled the beginning of Aviastar's re-equipment for September.