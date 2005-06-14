Putin: countries promoting hi-tech are winners

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Today, the countries capable of a breakthrough in the hi-tech field are in the lead, Vladimir Putin opined.

"A key topic at the forum is analysis and evaluation of efficiency of various economic models," Putin said addressing the 9th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"You are to discuss the issues of transitioning to the most promising way of development - innovation. It is the most promising, because it is an open secret that the countries capable of breakthroughs in the hi-tech field are winning," he told the participants in the forum.

According to the Russian head of state, adapting to so large-scale and global changes is important to virtually all countries represented at the forum.

Putin underlined that representatives of over 40 nations from all over the world, including the CIS, had attended the forum.

Having mentioned that "Russia is a major exporter of raw materials", the Russian president stressed that "efficient use of natural resources is not the sole prerequisite for sustained economic growth and it distracts one in a way from fulfilling fundamental development tasks".

"Therefore, restructuring of economy and, hence, setting up businesses to make quality goods in demand with the consumer remain high on the priority list," the president said.