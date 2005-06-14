Putin dissatisfied with economic growth and inflation rates

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Vladimir Putin is dissatisfied with the Russian economic growth and inflation rates totaling 7.3% in January through May. "Naturally, not everything that is going on in the Russian economy suits us, and, in the first place, a high inflation rate in January through May - 7.3%. The economic growth rate is unsatisfactory either," the Russian president said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to Putin, Russia's industrial production growth rate equaled 4.2%, basic capital investment grew by 9.8%, real income of the population increased by 5.6% and real wages by 8.7%.

"January through April 2005 saw a 9% drop in the unemployment rate. The growth of gold and currency reserves, Stabilization Fund, budget surplus and external surplus continues," the president said.

At first, Russia's 2005 federal budget estimated the inflation rate to be 8.5%. However, later, the Ministry for Economic Development and Trade and the Finance Ministry went public with a specified forecast of the inflation rate - 10%.

Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref told the media prior to the kickoff of the forum that his ministry had not expected the 2005 inflation rate to grow.

"We will not reconsider our forecast," the minister said in response to RIA Novosti's question if the ministry had updated its inflation rate forecast for the current year.