Number of Russian companies in FT-500 declines

MOSCOW, June 14. (RIA Novosti) - Russia's representation in The Financial Times' FT-500 list of the world's top companies has fallen for the first time, declining from seven to four.

Vedomosti, a leading business daily, reported today that for obvious reasons Yukos had been the first to make an exit, but the newspaper wrote that the company's fate had affected the Russian stock market and the "country's capitalization" on the whole.

The first Russian company to make it into the FT-500 was Gazprom in 1997, when it had a capitalization of $7.9 billion. Although the following year's economic meltdown knocked even Russia's gas champion out of the top league, Russia came back in 2002 with Gazprom and the "Big Three" oil majors: Yukos, Surgutneftegaz, and LUKoil. Another Russian company joined in the following year, and two more in 2004.

However, this year is a different story. Russian electricity monopoly RAO UES Rossii and the world's largest producer of non-ferrous metals, Norilsk Nickel, which are both currently valued at around $12.5 billion, have not qualified for the top 500. The now-dismembered Yukos is worth as little as $1.26 billion, in comparison with $29.4 billion a year ago. The same trend, the newspaper wrote, can be seen among the top 100 Eastern European companies, where Russia's representation has fallen from 45 to 39.

"The devaluation of top Russian companies is an alarming sign: To be on the FT-500 list is good for the country as well as for a company," Alexander Kandel, the general director of Aton brokerage, said. "We are clearly behind Eastern Europe in terms of stock growth because of the Yukos trial and other political risks."

Norilsk Nickel's investor service also pointed the finger at political challenges, whereas Andrei Zubkov, the vice president of Trust investment bank, said the decline of UES was partly because it would cease to exist as a single company in 2007.

Ilya Shcherbovich, the president of United Financial Group, said, however, that the depressing results of Russian companies in the FT-500 was not an index for the investment climate. In his opinion, investors are interested in smaller companies with prospects for considerable growth.