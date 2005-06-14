Putin: excessive state role strangles economy but is necessary in certain fields

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The state's excessive involvement in economy strangles the latter, on the one hand, but the state cannot afford moving away in the branches where its presence is justified and well-grounded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"The degree of the state's involvement in economy is a most important matter, a key arguable issue," the president said. "Apparently, the state's too heavy involvement in national economy is a stumbling block for business initiatives. We have learnt it from our own experiences."

"On the other hand, the state cannot keep itself aloof, because there are branches of economy, in which its involvement is quite justified and well-founded, e.g. in the field of infrastructure monopolies," the president emphasized.

In addition, according to Putin, the same goes for individual installations of infrastructure and the military-industrial complex.

Putin views the restructuring of the Russian economy as a principal goal. "Russia is a major raw materials exporter, which gives us a huge competitive edge," Putin said.

At the same time, he believes the very extraction and initial processing of raw materials may become a high-technology business.

Putin holds that the current economic advances enable Russians to improve their well-being and business to pursue investment programs.

"Equally important is that the state meets its commitments and sets long-term large-scale reference points, e.g. such as strategic plans, including strategic budgetary policy planning," the Russian president said.