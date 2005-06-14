Russian authorities should overcome syndrome of "catching-up development"

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian authorities and business should overcome their "catching-up development" complex, Boris Gryzlov, speaker of the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament), said at the opening ceremony of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"We know that Russia is lagging behind leading world powers in a number of fields, but this lagging should also be viewed as the potential for a breakthrough. We have an opportunity to avoid repeating other countries' mistakes by learning from their experiences. Both Russian business and, in the first place, the Russian authorities should finally overcome their "catching-up development" complex," Gryzlov said.

"The history of this country proves that Russia can be a leader, a trend-setter in many fields, including hi-tech," he emphasized. "Most important laws have been adopted, gold and currency reserves are growing, tax collection is on the rise and political stability has been achieved. A possible principal stumbling block might be the disunity and lack of the systemic approach to achieving the goals on the part of the subjects of economic policies."

According to him, the state "needs a coherent tax and credit policies, reduction in the administrative clampdown on business and contribution to introducing advanced technologies".

"These are near-term tasks, and the current opportunity to fulfill them might be the only one," Gryzlov stressed.

According to Sergei Mironov, speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of the parliament), Russia and the CIS "have got resources needed for standing for global economy integration approaches acceptable to them".

"We live in a dynamically evolving world. The interdependence of countries and peoples has been especially apparent recently. The economic globalization is in full swing, making us seek new approaches to resolving many domestic and international issues," Mironov said.

According to the Federation Council speaker, the forum in St. Petersburg has the motto Efficient Economy - Well-Off Life not by chance.

"This is graphically underlining the priority of the economic growth as the main means of enhancing the well-being of people and society as a whole," Mironov said.