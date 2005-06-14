Russia-NATO Council Scientific Committee meets in Russia

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The Russia-NATO Council Scientific Committee will meet for the first time in Russia Tuesday at Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

"The agenda consists of the items concerning the finding of explosives, the psychological and sociological consequences of terrorism and the forecasting and prevention of accidents," a spokesman for NATO's information center in Moscow said.

All 27 member countries of the Russia-NATO Council are members of the scientific committee, which holds its sessions at the level of national representatives appointed by the governments of member countries.

The scientific committee organizes subcommittees, and consultative and working groups for accomplishing various tasks. It meets twice a year.