TNT used in terrorist act on railroad near Moscow - source

MOSCOW, June 13 (RIA Novosti) - According to preliminary data, terrorists used TNT to blow up rail tracks near Moscow, a source close to investigation told RIA Novosti. "The preliminary analysis at the site of the terrorist act indicated the presence of TNT-type explosives," the source said.

The experts have to determine precisely the type of explosives the perpetrators used to commit an act of terror, he added.

"At present, experts conduct a technical and criminal examination of the explosion at the 153rd kilometer of the Paveletskaya railroad," he said.

The evidence collected at the site indicates that the terrorist act was thoroughly planned, the source added.

A team of investigators follows several leads, but it is too early to determine the main course of investigation.

On Sunday, at 07:10 a.m., a section of rail tracks was blown up at the 153rd kilometer of the Paveletskaya railroad. As a result, four cars of the Grozny-Moscow train were derailed.

According to the preliminary conclusions of the FSB explosive experts, a bulk explosive device with power equivalent to 3 kilograms of TNT was set off at the section of rail tracks at the approach of the train. Investigators discovered a crater with the diameter of about a meter and the depth of half a meter, a set of wires leading to the right rail in relation to the direction of the train's advance, and a place where perpetrators were waiting for the train. "The explosion occurred under the locomotive," the FSB sources said.

Forty-two people requested medical assistance. Five of them, including a child, were hospitalized.