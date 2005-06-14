Russian president to attend St. Petersburg economic forum

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the 9th St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Tuesday.

The Forum is held annually in June under the President's auspices and is a form of direct cooperation between business and all levels of the authorities in the CIS.

It is organized by the upper chamber of the Russian parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states with the assistance of the Russian government and participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The participants in the Forum are heads of state and government, chairmen and members of parliaments, representatives of ministries, agencies and large international organizations, industrialists, businessmen, bankers, financiers, scientists and public figures from the Commonwealth of Independent States and other countries.

This year the Forum will be held in the Tavrichesky Palace, St. Petersburg, on June 14-16 under the motto "Efficient Economy - Decent Life".

It will include a presentation of economic opportunities in the Siberian federal district, Azerbaijan and Hungary. Part of the exposition will be devoted to CIS mineral resources.