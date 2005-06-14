Russian president, ex-Japanese premier can mention Pacific coast pipeline at talks

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Japan's interest in the eastern oil pipeline will probably be discussed at talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Yoshiro Mori, Japan's ex-prime minister, on Tuesday.

"I am planning to meet with Mr. Mori soon. I would like to discuss the pipeline-related issues with him," the president said at a meeting with cabinet members last Monday.

Putin asked Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about plans for economic cooperation between Russia and Japan.

"They are, undoubtedly, interested (in cooperation(, and we are prepared to cooperation in the energy sphere on the conditions that would satisfy both countries. They do remember about plans to build the eastern pipeline," the minister said.

Speaking to German Gref, the Economic Development and Trade Minister, Putin said Japan's interest should be defined more specifically. "(Industry and Energy Minister( Khristenko has also to be tasked with intensifying relevant activities. We have to understand where their interest lies," Putin said.

"The Chinese partners and we have reached some understanding, although not all the issues have been agreed on. However, Japan's interest in the project has to be more specific," the president said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov issued a resolution on December 31, 2004, authorizing the construction of a unified oil pipeline system from Taishet, the Irkutsk region in East Siberia, via Skovorodino, the Amur region, to the Perevoznaya Bay, on Russia's Pacific coast.

The pipeline will carry up to 80 million metric tons of oil a year. The project will cost an estimated $11.5 billion. The pipe will bring Russian oil to the Asia-Pacific region.

Khristenko said earlier Japan intended to invest in the project, but added he did not know how much Japan was prepared to invest.

"Japan is seeking to diversify sources of petroproducts, including from the Far Eastern coast, and it is very enthusiastic about the possibility of taking part in the project in various ways. Our experts are working over all possible ways of cooperation in the project," Khristenko said.

Khristenko said Russia would complete creating the unified pipeline system by 2009.

Japanese Foreign Minster Nobutaka Matimura said Japan was very much interested in taking part in the construction of the pipe on the Pacific coast.