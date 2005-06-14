Russian Foreign Ministry: procedure for foreigners to adopt Russian children to be streamlined

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian Foreign Ministry suggested bilateral treaties be signed with nations, which nationals are most proactive in adopting Russian children, the ministry's Information and Press Department said in its commentary on Saturday.

"Lately, adoption of Russian children by foreigners has been in the spotlight due to the wide media coverage of cruel treatment of them," the commentary reads. "Of course, such facts are scandalous. At the same time, there is no reason to protest Russian children's adoption by foreigners, especially when there are no people in this country willing to adopt children."

It is another matter that, the ministry believes, that adoption procedures should be irreproachable from the legal standpoint and the relevant mechanism should be streamlined to ensure effective control.

According to the Foreign Ministry, "the so-called middleman-assisted -'independent' - adoption should be eradicated".

"Foreigners should adopt Russian children only via authorized agencies," the commentary said.

"To enhance the protection of the legal rights and interests of adopted children and resolve the issues emerging in international adoptions, bilateral agreements should be made with the countries, which nationals adopt the greatest number of Russian children, i.e. the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, etc.," the Foreign Ministry said.