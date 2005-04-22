TERRORIST PREPARING "FIREWORKS" FOR MAY 9 KILLED IN CHECHNYA

GROZNY, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - On Friday terrorist Suleiman Dakaev, so-called "emir" of the Shelkovskaya and Chervlenaya villages, has been killed in the Chechen capital Grozny. This is reported by Major-General Ilya Shabalkin, spokesman for the regional operative headquarters of the counterterrorist operation in the North Caucasian region.

"It has been established that Dakaev was preparing a big terrorist act in Grozny during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Victory", Shabalkin said.

According to the secret services, Dakaev had got 60,000 dollars from warlords Basaev and Saidullaev for the conduct of acts of terrorism in Chechnya, Shabalkin said.

Dakev is on federal search and has to do with numerous murders and kidnappings, he added. Dakaev is related to the recent act of terrorism in Grozny - blasting a Niva car on the riot police (OMON) base, in which a policeman was killed.

The Chechen Interior Ministry said that Dakaev, also known as Jannat ("paradise" in Arabic), got in the police trap on the outskirts of Grozny. Seeking to escape, he showed armed resistance and was killed in the shootout. A Kalashnikov and a Makarov pistol with muffler were found on the site.

"In this operation none of the interior officers has suffered", press secretary of the Chechen Interior Ministry Ruslan Atsaev told RIA Novosti by telephone.