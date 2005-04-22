RUSSIA, GREECE ENGAGED IN INTENSIVE POLITICAL DIALOG

ATHENS, April 22. (RIA Novosti's Alexei Bogdanovsky) - Russia and Greece are engaged in an intensive political dialog both on bilateral cooperation and regional problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Chizhov announced in Athens on Friday after talks with his Greek counterpart Yannis Valinakis.

He pointed out that Russia and Greece had close positions on the problem of Cyprus, Kosovo and other international issues. Also, Russia supports establishment of good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey and is ready to accept any decision for the international name of the former Yugoslavian republic that Greece and Macedonia will agree upon, he said.

Chizhov announced he would attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation due in Komotini, Greece, on Saturday.

Valinakis said in his turn that Greece viewed Russia "as a traditionally friendly country and also as a strategic partner" and was engaged in an intense dialog both bilaterally and within international organizations.

The Greek deputy minister addressed Chizhov in Russian, while the latter answered Athens journalists' questions in Greek.