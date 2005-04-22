RUSSIA, JAPAN APPOINT CONFERENCES TO START NUKE SUB SALVAGING, LATE IN YEAR, SAYS MEMO

TOKYO, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and Japan will meet in consultations to launch five nuclear submarine salvaging toward the year's end, says a memorandum on the 7th session of a bilateral intergovernmental commission for commercial and economic issues.

The Parties have come to a shared opinion on further consultations to finish, as soon as possible, drafting an executive understanding on salvaging five submarines to guarantee the works started as early as this year's end, says the memo.

Victor Khristenko, Russia's Industry and Energy Minister, and Nobutaka Machimura, Japan's Foreign Minister, signed the memorandum today.

The Russo-Japanese nuclear disarmament committee board made a resolution to salvage the five submarines, January last.

Russia and Japan are determined to carry on team efforts dismantling nuclear submarines based in Russia's Far East and discarded by its Navy, says the memo. The dismantling decision found reflection in an agreement signed October 13, 1993.

The Parties greeted a submarine fully salvaged, December last.

The commission conferees confirmed their intention to carry on preparations for a seminar on joint liquidation of nuclear arsenals Russia is due to cut. The seminar is tentatively appointed for next June, with Tokyo for venue.