WHEN WTO MEMBER RUSSIA WILL BE MORE ATTRACTIVE FOR INVESTORS

TOKYO, April 22 (RIA Novosti's Andrei Fesyun) - Russia's prospective membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO) will make investment requirements more transparent and give a boost to joint economic projects, Russian Industry and Energy Minister Viktor Khristenko said after signing a memorandum on the results of the Russian-Japanese inter-government commission's 7th meeting. The document was signed by Khristenko and Japanese Foreign Minister Nobutaka Machimura.

Asked by RIA Novosti whether Japan's support for Russia's WTO bid would promote bilateral economic projects in the energy sector and automotive industry, Khristenko said: "Russia's accession to the WTO will create transparent conditions for investors, as we will start working according to the rules they have got used to, which will promote any economic projects whatsoever."

Khristenko added this issue was central at his meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo 2 days ago.

Khristenko said Russia does not want to join the organization at any cost, as it understands the move will toughen requirements for Russian companies that will face keen competition.

However, the minister recalled Russia will have a 7-year transitional period. Noncompetitive sectors will able to rise to a new quality and output level.

The Japanese minister added Russia-Japan commodity turnover that is about $9 billion at the moment is going to increase dramatically after Russia's accession to the WTO.

"There is no need to calculate which of the countries will benefit more, as both partners stand to gain from that," he said.

Russia does not have to choose between the "Japanese" and "Chinese" routes for a pipe to pump oil from East Siberia as the Russian government has decided to lay the pipe from Taishet (Eastern Siberia) to Perevoznaya bay (Primorye), according to Khristenko.

"Works will be launched in an oil rich place and will be finished near the Pacific, while the pipe will be laid from an existing oil field and run through places with undeveloped fields," said the Russian minister.

Khristenko promised the project will be finalized before May, and Russia will start drawing up a specific plan since naturally, companies will not invest in a project with an unclear future and without knowing the pipeline route.

"Various options combining pipeline and railroad deliveries are under discussion at the moment, while all of them envisage boosting the pipeline system's capacity that will depend on the intensity of the East Siberian oil deposits' development," said Khristenko.