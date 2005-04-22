RUSSIA'S GOVERNMENT HAD REASON TO BACK TNK-BP: PUTIN

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Russia was quite right to offer government support to a merger decision of the TNK-Tyumen Petroleum Company-and the British Petroleum, says President Vladimir Putin, who expects spectacular progress of the TNK-BP. "We offered support to the resolution of two years ago, and we were right to do so-suffice it to mention the united company's profits having grown more than twenty-fold, thanks to your management, in particular, to testify to its quality," he complimented Lord John Brown, British Petroleum President, as they sat in conference.

"Russia accounts for close on 25 per cent of BP-extracted petroleum, and a similar amount of revenues."

The TNK-BP is on Russia's top three for petroleum production and reserves-which make 1.2 billion tons, added the President.

"The TNK-BP is present in all Russia's principal oil-rich provinces, and is building up its production and other activities. Sizeable progress was made within the first quarter-year.

"I hope your business will retain its pace and amount," said Mr. Putin as he thanked the company for tackling social problems.

"It is especially flattering to see you refer to the TNK-BP as corporate citizen of the Russian Federation," he added. All that is evident in the stances the company has taken on Russia's social issues. "My special thanks for that," said the President.

As they had their latest conference, President Putin highlighted four basic issues, pointed out Lord Brown. He has not forgotten them, he now reassured, and he thinks all TNK-BP holders remember them, too.

The company ought to build up production, implement new technologies, and ensure corporate management according to the highest world standards. It is coping fine, and there are facts and figures enough to prove that point, he said.

TNK-BP investment orients not only on current business but also on long-term future. Reserve investment has doubled within the previous 18 months, and reserves are increasing. That is good for the company and Russia alike, Lord Brown went on.

As he announced on a previous occasion, TNK-BP total investment since its inception made $5.3 billion, with profits at $2.2 billion. The company is Russia's second-largest, and increased its oil production by 14 per cent last year. It expects another 5 per cent this year.