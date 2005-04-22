ROSKOSMOS TO PARTAKE IN PHOENIX'2 TRIALS

At the meeting between the agency chief Anatoli Perminov and the EADS chief executive officer Philippe Camus, in discussion was the setting up of a joint venture by the Russian Space Instrument-Making Institute and the EADS subsidiary TeSat. "The agreement will be signed before long", Davidenko said.
Perminov and Camus also discussed current bilateral cooperation, joint-project activities through the Starsem and Eurockot enterprises, perspective for the Soyuz project at the Guiana Space Center.
"Noteworthily, Mr. Philippe Camus as the EADS CEO has gone a long way to arrange partner-like, mutually advantageous relations with enterprises in the Russian space rocketry industry", Davidenko said.
