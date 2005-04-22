ROSKOSMOS TO PARTAKE IN PHOENIX'2 TRIALS

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Roskosmos (Russian Space Agency) has agreed to take part in supersonic tests of the aircraft Pheonix 2, in the making by the German division of the European concern EADS, official spokesman for the agency Vyacheslav Davidenko told RIA Novosti.

At the meeting between the agency chief Anatoli Perminov and the EADS chief executive officer Philippe Camus, in discussion was the setting up of a joint venture by the Russian Space Instrument-Making Institute and the EADS subsidiary TeSat. "The agreement will be signed before long", Davidenko said.

Perminov and Camus also discussed current bilateral cooperation, joint-project activities through the Starsem and Eurockot enterprises, perspective for the Soyuz project at the Guiana Space Center.

"Noteworthily, Mr. Philippe Camus as the EADS CEO has gone a long way to arrange partner-like, mutually advantageous relations with enterprises in the Russian space rocketry industry", Davidenko said.