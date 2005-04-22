RUSSIA-BELARUS: MOSCOW HOSTS STATE COUNCIL SESSION

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Supreme State Council of the Russo-Belarussian Union State held session in Moscow today to debate essential aspects of bilateral partnership.The conferees took stock of economic, foreign political, military technological and humanitarian team efforts, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said after the session."First of all, we highlighted good progress of bilateral economic partnership. Ample resources stay unimplemented, however, in power industry, and high tech industrial cooperation," said the President.

The session analyzed in detail preparations for approaching 60th V-E Day anniversary celebrations, he added.

"Integration efforts are to give yet another impetus to successful national economic development, to promote both countries as they build up their political potential and-what matters most-to buttress the Russian and Belarussian nations' welfare," stressed Mr. Putin.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, current State Council chair, said that the session had "discussed all matters on the agenda, and made practical decisions on each. The session gave much time to security and defense issues, which have seen major progress."

The session approved this year's Union State budget. President Putin had this to say on its score:

"We think the document fully meets current and future-oriented targets of the two countries' economic progress."

Among those targets, he pointed out customs and fiscal routine to be put into harmony, currency integration to promote, and both national economic systems as a whole to get closer together, as they have been doing.

The session approved new membership of a Russo-Belarussian commission to draft a Union State Constitutional Act, added President Lukashenko. "We discussed the matter in the context of united currency to be introduced," he remarked. "As the Supreme State Council gathers for its nearest session, November next, involved functionaries are to inform us about efforts in those two principal fields."

The two Presidents signed a Statute for the Guarantees of Equal Rights of Citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Bilateral agreements will appear before the year's end to regulate issues pertaining to pensioning, health services and income taxation, said President Lukashenko, who highlighted an essential importance of those issues.

The session paid special attention to guarantees of Russians' and Belarussians' equal rights, said President Putin, in his turn.

"As I see it, it is extremely important to pace up our progress on such priorities as pension payments and health services for our citizens in Russia and Belarus alike, and in their Union State," he stressed.

The conferees ordered both countries' ministries and other central offices to coordinate all relevant issues between themselves as soon as possible, he added.

President Lukashenko thanked President Putin and Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, for their support on the international scene. The two countries' Foreign Ministry activities are "extraordinarily synchronous" as they tackle topical matters, he said.