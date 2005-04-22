PUTIN'S MESSAGE TO DETERMINE RUSSIAN STRATEGIES IN POST-SOVIET AREA

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - President Vladimir Putin is forwarding an address to the Federal Assembly (parliament), April 25. Konstantin Kosachev, international affairs committee chief on the State Duma, lower house, expects the document to concern Russia's foreign political prospects. Mr. Kosachev will focus attention on such aspects as will determine Russian strategies in the post-Soviet area, he stressed.

"It concerns the future of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and of Russia's union with Belarus," he said in a Novosti interview.

"As I see it, other integration processes will depend on whether we make the right decisions on those two matters. Projects based in the post-Soviet area to involve Russia will depend on it-in particular, the EURASEC, the quadripartite Common Economic Space, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

Mr. Kosachev expects the presidential address to "give a new impetus to the government to elaborate Russian strategies to get this country back into the economic and technological foreground".

The parliamentarian said he was alarmed, to an extent, as "the government appears to lack explicit economic strategies, just as before".

Russia is in an unprecedented economic situation now, with a sizeable finance surplus-but it is not making whatever long-term investment decisions.

Russian researchers are ready with eight to ten cutting-edge macro-technologies, which may get this country back into the foreground of technical achievements. "But this R&D needs sufficient funding," stressed our interviewee.

He called also to implement ambitious infrastructural projects in transport, communications, and geological prospecting investment.