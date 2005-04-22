LUKASHENKO: RUSSIA-BELARUS UNION THE MOST EFFECTIVE POST-SOVIET STRUCTURE

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Union of Russia and Belarus continues to be the most effective integration structure in the post-Soviet space, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko says.

"We believe and Vladimir Putin agrees that the Union continues to be both the most developed and the most viable and effective integration structure in the post-Soviet space," Alexander Lukashenko told an enlarged session of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State.

According to the President of Belarus, the leaders of the two states have come to the conclusion about the need to give a new impulse to the development of the Union State.

"After laying the economic basis of our Union, we shall be able effectively to solve social and political problems and take decisions to ensure citizens' equal rights, develop military, military and technical cooperation, and also cooperation in the field of the two states' security," Alexander Lukashenko said.

"The main thing is that we proceeded from realities in the development of the Union State. Precisely real life will suggest the exact forms of partnership and integration processes," the President of Belarus said.

Draft decisions on these issues have been prepared and will be passed, Lukashenko noted. He said that Russia and Belarus had the experience and a good basis for the solution of problems.