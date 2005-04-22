PUTIN SUGGESTS BRINGING ECONOMIC SYSTEMS OF RUSSIA AND BELARUS CLOSER TOGETHER

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Vladimir Putin proposed that matters related to the brining the economic systems of the two countries closer together be discussed at the Supreme Council of the State Soviet of the Union State.

"I mean, above all, that customs and tax legislation should be harmonized and restrictions in mutual trade be lifted," Putin explained.

The President considers it important that equal rights of the citizens of Russia and Belarus are ensured.

"One of the most important goals is to ensure equal right for the citizens, and here I agree with Alexander Lukashenko," the President said addressing the Supreme Council meeting.

"Citizens in both Russia and Belarus should feel equally confident and socially comfortable, and not only enjoy all democratic freedoms but also have all possibilities for receiving pensions and using medical services, Putin said.