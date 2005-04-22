MOSCOW REGARDS SEOUL AS INFLUENTIAL PARTNER

Register
    MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Russia sees South Korea as an influential and responsible partner in various spheres of cooperation, including in the military-technological area, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Kwang-woong.

    According to Ivanov, bilateral relations in the military-technological sphere have developed rather briskly lately.

    Russia, he said, unequivocally advocates a nuclear free status for the Korean peninsula. He added Russia had been proactive at the six-party talks on the matter.

    "All countries, above all those that share a border with this potentially explosive region, are interested in it [nuclear free status]," said the minister.

    Both ministers urged the resumption of six-party talks on North Korea, which were suspended over differences between Pyongyang and the U.S.

    "I believe we must do everything possible to sit at the negotiation table," said Ivanov.

    Yoon Kwang-woong, for his part, said Seoul was seeking to improve relations with Pyongyang as soon as possible.

    "North Korea should sit to the negotiation table as soon as possible, which is important for the development and success of our relations. We must ensure the nuclear free status for the country by diplomatic means, through dialogue," he said.

    (On February 10, North Korea announced it had developed nuclear weapons and would build up its nuclear arsenals should the U.S. continued its "belligerent policy.")

    Russia and South Korea intend to maintain close cooperation producing newest hi tech weaponry intended, above all, for defense, according to Ivanov.

    Ivanov added Russia's military cooperation with North Korea was less intensive than its military contacts with the South.

    "Compared to military-technological cooperation with South Korea, Russia's contacts with North Korea are loads less intensive, which is largely due to the specific features of the countries' economies," said Ivanov.

    However, Ivanov emphasized Russia was trying to maintain equal relations with different countries, particularly in that region that was obviously facing grave problems.

    Ivanov said Moscow did not see why it should cancel the military exercise with China fixed for the second part of 2005.

    "There is nothing unusual about joint Russian-Chinese exercises. We have conducted them with many other countries," said Ivanov. This is a rather unusual practice for China, but a conventional one for Russia, he added.

    Ivanov recalled the exercise would take place on the Yellow Sea's coast in the second part of 2005. The two countries' air forces, navy units, and airborne troops will be engaged in the war game.

    "Russia will not send a lot of personnel to take part in the exercise, but it will require a lot of military equipment, which is, by the way, the latest warfare trend in the world," said the minister.

