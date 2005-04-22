Register
    FOREIGN WORKERS ANNUALLY SEND $12 BLN HOME

    MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The IMF says that migrant workers from CIS countries send $12 billion home annually from Russia, by far exceeding all foreign investments and revenues from exports from these countries, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported.

    Moldova tops the list with remittances making up 30% of the country's GDP. Workers from Georgia ensure a quarter of their state's GDP.

    The IMF report notes that in 2004, the total volume of remittances made by guest workers to 90 developing countries grew by 25%, compared with 2003, reaching $100 billion. The IMF now officially considers these powerful financial flows to be the main source of investments for third world countries.

    However, the authorities of the employer-countries do not share the IMF's enthusiasm. They have valid grounds to suspect that the money remitted may be used for money laundering or financing terrorism.

    In response, the IMF called for treating the regulation of these money flows cautiously, "otherwise, they may decrease or go deep underground."

    Only 400,000 guest workers are registered in Russia, but an estimated 5 to 12 million are working illegally. Until now, the tax authorities have not commented on the taxation of migrant workers' wages.

    But Viktor Zubkov, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Financial Monitoring, says about 20 million citizens annually migrate through Russia's semi-transparent borders with CIS countries in both directions, in some cases, illegally, carrying millions of rubles and dollars in cash. The Russian financial intelligence service is currently trying to establish control over these flows.

    Everyone who wires more than 8,000 euros within a year will be automatically placed under control.

