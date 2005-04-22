PUTIN SET TO ADDRESS PARLIAMENT ON APRIL 25

MOSCOW, April 22. (RIA Novosti)-The Kremlin press service announced Wednesday evening that Vladimir Putin would deliver his annual address to the country's political elite in the Federal Assembly on Monday, April 25. Nezavisimaya Gazeta's sources suggested that the decision on the date was something of a surprise.

In early spring, the Kremlin firmly decided that the speech had to be delivered by May 9 at any cost. There were several reasons for this haste. It would be beneficial to inform Russia's partners on the main dimensions of Russian domestic and foreign policy before international meetings are held on May 8-10. Besides this, the address will be delivered several days before the verdict is announced in the trial of Yukos ex-head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and the president might use the opportunity to define future relations between the authorities and the business elite.

Valentin Zavadnikov, the chairman of the Federation Council's industrial policy committee, believes that the address is intended to "soften up" the negative reaction that might be caused by the Khodorkovsky verdict. "After all, everybody is talking about the need to develop business, but business circles are waiting for the verdict," he said.

Nevertheless, the speech might not bring the results desired by the political elite. In that case, April 25 is the perfect date for it, because the impact of the message will be leveled off by other no less important events. The day after his Address, Putin starts a four-day tour of the Middle East with stops in Egypt, Israel and Palestine. He will be back only on Friday night. On that weekend, the country will celebrate Easter and start the country gardening season. As a result, the address will be subject to much scrutiny, at least on TV, as there will be no analytical programs during the weekend.

"The date of the Address is usually announced well in advance," says independent deputy Sergei Popov. On this occasion, the timing of the announcement took most deputies, senators and governors by surprise.