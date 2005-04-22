MARGELOV: GUUAM DOOMED TO CIS REJECTION

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The GUUAM organization including Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Moldova is doomed to be rejected by the majority of CIS nations, Mikhail Margelov, the chairman of the Federation Council international affairs committee, told RIA Novosti on Friday on the phone.

"It is an organization without any clear fundamental tasks or goals, which has declared promotion of the specter of the "orange revolution" in the highest possible number of participants as its ideological platform, is a priori doomed to rejection by the majority of CIS countries," said Margelov.

According to him, it is not accidental that Uzbekistan has already hinted at its possible secession from the organization. Margelov did not rule it out that such negative reaction to unification promoting "sweeping demands for overall revolution" could be expected from many other countries that emerged in the wake of the Soviet Union's collapse.

He also stressed that Russia had never come out against blocs and alliances in the former Soviet republics, if they were aimed at strengthening regional security and maintaining stability in the region.

"As for the GUUAM leaders, their recent emphatic statements only aggravate the situation even further," he believes.

On the other hand, Margelov thinks that such a position of the GUUAM leaders may, conversely, lead to integration within the CIS. "Honestly speaking, I would even like to thank GUUAM leaders for some things. Their blunt statements about the goal of their unification will raise substantially the number of those opting for rapprochement with Moscow," he said.

If this organization continues sticking to "such a destructive course", it will only foster Russia's ties with the other CIS countries, the senator added.