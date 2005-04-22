SUPREME STATE COUNCIL OF RUSSIA AND BELARUS TO DISCUSS STRENGTHENING OF SECURITY OF UNION STATE

MOSCOW, April 22, (RIA Novosti) - Decisions on the provision of proper conditions for the functioning of the regional grouping of troops of Russia and Belarus are expected to be made on Friday at a session of the Supreme State Council to be attended by Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in the Great Kremlin Palace.

"The Supreme State Council is expected to consider the further strengthening of security of the Union state," a source in the Kremlin told RIA Novosti.

He did not rule out that the session would touch upon coordination of foreign policy efforts of Moscow and Minsk.

"The Program for Coordinated Actions in the Field of Foreign Policy for 2004-2005 serves to strengthen cooperation in the international arena between the member-states of the Union state," the source recalled.

The session of the Supreme State Council will also approve a renewed composition of the joint commission for drafting a Constitutional Act of the Union state headed by the chairmen of the lower houses of parliaments of the two countries.

"This document is designed to determine a political model of the Union state being formed on the basis of a clearer demarcation of the powers of the Union state and its constituent members," the source said.

Moscow and Minsk consider the possibility of preparing agreements on freedom of travel, and choice of places of stay and residence of citizens of Russia and Belarus.

"The lifting of customs and border barriers, and the ensuring of equal conditions for Russian citizens in Belarus and Belarussian citizens in Russia when seeking employment, obtaining an education, and acquiring a residential permit in the event of a housing exchange must be supplemented with equal rights of citizens of the two countries in the sphere of health, taxation and other fields," the Kremlin source emphasized.

He underscored that the session of the Supreme State Council will pay "close attention to the consistent implementation of the December 25, 1998 treaty between Russia and Belarus on equal rights of citizens,"