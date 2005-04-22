RUSSIAN-BELARUSSIAN COOPERATION: UPDATE

MOSCOW, APRIL 22, (RIA Novosti) - The level of cooperation between Moscow and Minsk exceeds that between any other CIS countries.

"Russia and Belarus are expanding their allied relations, as they display the highest level of cooperation on CIS territory," a Kremlin source told RIA Novosti. He was commenting on the projected April 22 session of the Supreme Russia-Belarus State Council.

"The session of the Union State's supreme governing body will speed up Russian-Belarussian interaction and the entire subsequent Union-development process," Kremlin people believe.

"The integration process encompasses all spheres of inter-state relations, including socio-economic, humanitarian, foreign-policy, military, military-technical and others," the Kremlin source noted.

According to the source, economic mechanisms continue to merge in the context of forging a common economic space (jointly with Ukraine and Kazakhstan). Russian and Belarussian budgetary and customs legislations are also being harmonized.

Russia and Belarus chalked up a record-breaking trade turnover ($17.6 billion) last year, the Kremlin source reminded. The normative-legal base of bilateral relations (that comprises more than 120 inter-state and inter-governmental agreements at this stage) is also developing actively enough.

"Union programs, which combine integration and co-operation elements, keep developing rather actively. These programs have created more than 400,000 new jobs on the territory of both states. Add to this millions of dollars in wages and hundreds of types of new top-quality products," the Kremlin source pointed out.

According to the source, the high level of Russian-Belarussian cooperation is determined by active high-level and top-level political dialogue. Presidents of Russia and Belarus negotiated in Sochi once again April 4. Moreover, the Union State's Council of Ministers (Government) held its session March 15. National Prime Ministers also attended that session.