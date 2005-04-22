PUTIN TO ATTEND SESSION OF SUPREME STATE COUNCIL OF THE UNION STATE OF RUSSIA AND BELARUS

MOSCOW, April 22, (RIA Novosti) - Vladimir Putin will attend on Friday a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union state of Russia and Belarus. According to RIA Novosti, the session plans to discuss about two dozen items.

In particular, as sources in the Kremlin told RIA Novosti, it will approve a renewed composition of the joint commission to draft a Constitutional Act of the Union state.

Besides, it will discuss the strengthening of security of the Union state. "The idea is primarily to adopt decisions on the creation of proper conditions for the functioning of regional groupings of troops of Russia and Belarus," the source noted.

The agenda of the session of the Supreme State Council also includes foreign currency integration and cooperation in the fuel and energy sphere and guaranteeing equal rights of citizens.

The understanding on holding a Supreme State Council session in the second half of April in Moscow was reached at a meeting between the presidents of the two countries in Sochi on April 4.

The previous session of the Supreme State Council of the Union state met at the end of 2003.

The Supreme State Council is the supreme body of the Union state of Russia and Belarus. It comprises the heads of state, heads of government, and heads of the houses of parliaments of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Also taking part in the session of the Council are the chairman of the Council of Ministers, the chairmen of the houses of parliaments, and the chairman of the Court of the Union state.

The chairman of the Supreme State Council is one of the heads of the participating states on a rotation basis unless they agree otherwise.

At present the functions of chairman of the Supreme State Council are discharged by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. He has been holding this office since 2000.