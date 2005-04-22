PUTIN TO RECEIVE BP CEO JOHN BROWN

MOSCOW/LONDON, APRIL 22, (RIA Novosti) - President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation is to receive Lord John Brown, chief executive officer of the British Petroleum company, in the Kremlin today.

According to RIA Novosti's sources, both men will discuss the TNK-BP Russian-British company's future operations.

TNK-BP has received $5.3 billion throughout its entire existence, Lord Brown noted. Meanwhile corporate profits total $2.2 billion. TNK-BP, which is Russia's second largest oil company, expanded oil output by 14 percent last year. Meanwhile such production is to go up by five percent in 2005.

Previously, The Financial Times had reported that the BP CEO planned to discuss with Putin Russia's readiness to share its oil with foreign companies. The draft mineral-resources bill aims to limit the participation of companies with more than 49-percent foreign capital in developing strategic mineral deposits.

Lord Brown's Moscow trip has nothing to do with tax claims as regards TNK-BP, The Financial Times noted some time ago.

Meanwhile the Federal Tax Service has presented TNK with repeat tax-check results for the 2001 period. The company faces additional tax charges to the tune of 22 billion rubles. (One dollar costs 27.71 rubles). "We have time to formulate our position and to accept or turn down these claims," a TNK-BP spokesperson told RIA Novosti. Tax inspectors conducted this check in the exercise of their supervisory powers, he added.

Considering previous four-billion-ruble tax claims, the company now owes 26 billion rubles in terms of back taxes.

TNK-BP president Robert Dudley suggested that the situation around 2001 corporate tax claims should not be over-exaggerated. One should not draw any similarities between this event and the Yukos case because they differ completely from one another, he added.

The large vertically-integrated TNK-BP oil-and-gas company was founded in September 2003 (that is, after Russia's Tyumen Oil Company (TNK), SIDANKO and BP's main Russian assets merged into one single whole). BP owns 50 percent of all corporate shares. Meanwhile a group of Russian investors, i.e. Alpha Group, Access Industries and Renova (AAP), are entitled to the remaining 50 percent.