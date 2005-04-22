APRIL 22 MORNING PREVIEW

MOSCOW

( The Russo-Belarussian Supreme State Council is holding session.

( Sergei Ivanov, Russia's Defense Minister, and Yoon Kwang-woong, his South Korean counterpart, are meeting at the negotiation table.

( The RIO Center Board and Council of Trustees hold session, Leonid Reiman, federal Minister of Information Technologies and Communications, chairing. The agenda comprises problems of preparing young people for adult life and work in information society. 10.30

( A regional economic forum, "Investment in the Leningrad Region", is gathering. The Moscow Times daily has organized it with the regional administration's help. 10.00

( The Contact system is holding a banking conference on, "Money Transfers: From Gold Rush to Civilized Business". 10.00

( RIA Novosti hosts a news conference on "Highrise Construction in Moscow: Facts and Comments". 12.00

( AIF-Novosti press center offers the following news conferences:

- "International Veterinary Congress in Moscow. Does Chicken Flu Threaten Russia? How to Guarantee safety of Meat Products Russia Is Importing?" 11.00

- "Sambo Wrestling Development as Russian national Sport. Problems and Prospects. A Program Advanced by David Rudman, President, International Amateur Sambo Federation". 12.30

( A Russian Patriots' Congress gathers at the Central Trade Union House, October Hall. Many political parties and public organizations are represented. The agenda includes debates on Russia's New Deal, as advanced by a "popular government" under Gennadi Semigin. 11.00

KEMEROVO, SOUTH SIBERIA

( The Council of federal district Siberia and the Siberian Accord interregional association Council hold joint session. Regional governors will discuss, among other matters, team efforts to stabilize gasoline prices and promote housing construction.

TBILISI, GEORGIA

( Sergei Mironov, Speaker of the Federation Council, Russia's upper parliamentary house, is starting a visit to Georgia.

TOKYO

( Victor Khristenko, Russia's Power Industry Minister, attends a 7th session of the Russo-Japanese intergovernmental commission for commercial and economic issues. He co-chairs the commission for his country.

BRUSSELS

( Hermann Gref, Russia's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, meets in consultations with spokesmen of the European Union commission for Russia's prospects to join the World Trade Organization.

JAKARTA

( An Asian-African summit is opening at the level of heads of state and government. The forum has for its motto: "Strengthen the Bandung spirit: progress toward a new Asian-African partnership." The summiteers will visit Bandung, April 24, to attend galas in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1955 conference. A Russian delegation has been invited as observer. Leading it is Arthur Chilingarov, Vice-Speaker of the State Duma, parliament's lower house.

