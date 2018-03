Whatever the means of transportation, the most important thing is to show up and make your vote count when civil duty calls, but if you can do it with some flair, then why not?

Alexander Vikhorev, from Yelizaryevo village in the Nizhny Novgorod region used his hang glider for commuting to a polling station in the Arzamas region and cast his vote in the Russian presidential election.

Vikhorev joined some other voters who used the election to show off, such as a man in the Leningrad region who came to vote dressed as a Sarmat ICBM and a voter in a bear costume from Buryatiya.