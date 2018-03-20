Russian Presidential Election Was Fair, Disciplined - Indian Observer

Leading Indian public diplomacy figure Purnima Anand told Sputnik that her experience as an observer of the Russian presidential election was enriching and pleasant as she was intrigued by the discipline and enthusiasm of Russian voters who overwhelmingly voted for a stable government.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian observer for the recently concluded Russian Presidential elections has described the polling process as "fair" and "uncompromised." Purnima Anand, a prominent public diplomacy leader, said she visited seven polling booths across Moscow and felt that much of the Western propaganda on the conduct of the polls was "unfounded."

READ MORE: 'West Will Fit Elections to Narrative That Russia's Not a Democracy' – Diplomat

"I found observers of all parties in the polling booths and interestingly there were observers from European countries as well who have shared with us their satisfaction about the polling process," Purnima Anand told Sputnik after returning from Moscow.

Purnima Anand heads the BRICS International Forum and was invited as an observer by the Russian administration to observe the polls.

READ MORE: International Observers React to Russian Presidential Election

"The polling system was transparent and interestingly, all candidates had to declare their wealth publicly and any influence on polling was strictly controlled," she added.

Describing the polling day as peaceful and disciplined, Purnima appreciated the way in which the poll was conducted. There was a general sense of enthusiasm among the voters; the streets wore a celebratory look and even polling booths were decorated with balloons, etc., to give that feel of a festivity, according to her.

"We found some people dancing and singing while expecting fully the return of President Putin to power to ensure a strong and stable Russia," she added.

The views and opinions expressed by Purnima Anand in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.