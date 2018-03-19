Register
22:23 GMT +319 March 2018
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the concert and meeting celebrating the first anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia, at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow

'Hostile Countries Will Try to Diminish Vladimir Putin's Reelection' - Professor

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
0 03

Radio Sputnik discussed the 2018 Russian presidential election with Nicolai Petro, professor of comparative and international politics at the University of Rhode Island.

Nicolai Petro: It looks like a resounding victory for Vladimir Putin that’s not surprising. The interesting part will be the extent of participation of the electorate and that, too, looks high which adds a certain confirmation to the popular decision in his favor.

Sputnik: How do you see the international community reacting to the elections?

Nicolai Petro: Well, I would divide the international community into a core group of hostile countries, countries that are hostile to Russia, previously that might have been led by the United States, but Britain seems to be taking a new leadership role in that group, a group of countries that are close to an allied with Russia and neutral countries. So, each of them will respond differently. Those countries hostile to Russia will highlight what they call irregularities and will generally try to diminish the significance of Putin’s reelection, although inevitably they’ll have to deal with him as the elected leader. Supporters and those groups, countries that are neutral will generally welcome this, because this will lend to the general stability, I think, of Russian policies.

READ MORE: Putin Receives Over 76.6% of Votes as Over 99% of Ballots Counted — Election Commision

Sputnik: And so, what is your prognosis about, what do you think we’re going to see during this next term of Vladimir Putin? It’s a very difficult time for Russia right now.

Nicolai Petro: I might disagree with you a little bit. I don’t think this is anything new. In other words, the hostility evinced by Western countries has been consistent over many years and I would give as an example simply the sanctions policy. There has never been a time since 1948 that sanctions of one kind or another have not been imposed on either the Soviet Union or Russia. So there’s been an overall continuity. In that context I don’t expect things to really be any dramatically different. They will continue to be periodic scandals in the relationship; I don’t see it being transformed either for good or ill just because leading Western countries that are hostile to Russia are going to pursue those policies. Now there are going to be, I think, with Putin’s reelection and probably in very short order this year and over next year, there’s going to be a backlash against this hostility, as it is proven to not be able to change Russian policy.

And the argument has always been in favor of those who argue for sanctions and say we need to actually punish Russia and make her pay a price. These policies will lead to some result; they will actually make Russia change its course. And to the extent that this does not occur, it encourages those in the West who call for a review of policies and attitudes. Those voices are actually much stronger now than they were three or four years ago. After looking at the results, specifically, of the German and Italian elections, where groups that have generally been skeptical of hostility toward Russia have gained a great deal, a considerable weight in parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the concert and meeting celebrating the first anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia, at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow
© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
World Leaders Congratulate Putin on Re-Election
Sputnik: How do you think we are going to see the development of European rhetoric toward Moscow and what, if any, changes do you think we can expect as far as the Ukrainian crisis?

Nicolai Petro: The Ukraine is entering, they’ve already entered, I would say, its electoral cycle. A lot of the recent detentions of people associated with the Minsk accords, I’m talking about the arrest of General Ruban, the anticipated detention of Hero of Ukraine Savchenko and, more importantly, the broader constituencies in the opposition that are linked to them, people like Yulia Timoshenko and Viktor Medvedchuk are going to be. The current regime in Kiev is going to try to tarnish all of the opposition and try to cast all of the opposition to the current presidency as simply agents of the Kremlin. That process has already begun in anticipation of what will probably be elections in March for the presidency and then in the early fall in the Ukrainian parliament. So, I foresee even greater hostilities, greater tensions and greater popular suffering, I would say, in Ukraine as the economic consequences of cutting off ties with Russia increasingly burden the Ukrainian economy.

READ MORE: Putin Has Coherent, Impressive Plan for Russia’s Development – Kremlin

Sputnik: Right before the elections, Putin came out with his State of the Nation speech and he talked about Russian weaponry. Do you think we are going to see a NATO build up after this and are be basically about to start a new Cold War?

Nicolai Petro: I think we’re already in a new Cold War, rhetorically. There doesn’t seem to be a direct relationship, I think, to the kind of arms race that we had before, because NATO’s already engaged, has committed itself to increasing military spending dramatically. So, that’s already under foot and those kinds of military developments will continue regardless of the rhetoric which will continue to be very hostile.

The views and opinions expressed by Nicolai Petro are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

Related:

Memo to the West - Putin's Support in Russia is Genuine and Authentic
Putin, Macron Have Tough Talk Amid Re-Election Celebrations in Russia
Putin: Russia Will Not Participate in Arms Race (VIDEO)
Russian Presidential Candidate Grudinin Says Recognizes Putin's Victory
Tags:
2018 Russian presidential election, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse