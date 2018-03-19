Vote Counting Begins: Last Polling Stations Closing in US, Canada

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Voting for the next Russian president has finished in the United States, with polling stations closing in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening and the vote counting getting underway.

The last polling place operating in the United States closed at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Russian voters in the United States were also able to cast their ballots in Washington DC, New York, New York, and Houston, Texas.

Some Russian nationals in the United States voted before March 18, with early voting in 15 cities across the country. Meanwhile, Russian citizens in Canada have now finished voting for the next Russian president, with the last polling stations closing in Vancouver and the vote counting getting underway.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Subbotin Almost 4,000 Russians Voted at Polling Stations in Canada

The last polling place in Canada closed at 8 p.m. local time.

Russian voters in the United States could also cast their ballots in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton.

Eight candidates are running for president in the 2018 election. They are Sergei Baburin of the All-People's Union, Pavel Grudinin of the Communist Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, Ksenia Sobchak of the Civil Initiative party, Maxim Suraykin of the Communists of Russia, Grigory Yavlinsky of the Yabloko Party, and business ombudsman Boris Titov. Incumbent President Vladimir Putin is running as an independent.